CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) & Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Critical Review

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and CTO Realty Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 5.15 $27.61 million $1.28 15.48

CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth 35.02% 6.32% 3.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.9% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and CTO Realty Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63 CTO Realty Growth 0 0 4 0 3.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.14, indicating a potential upside of 55.85%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.48%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.