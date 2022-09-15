CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Update

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 126.0% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CV Price Performance

Shares of CV stock remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. CV has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

CV Company Profile

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

