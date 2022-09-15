CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 4.3% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 241,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,093. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

