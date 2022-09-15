CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.54. CVS Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.40-$8.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.59.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVS traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $102.54. 130,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,093. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.40.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.