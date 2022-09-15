Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CME Group Stock Performance

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,508 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $191.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.