Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
CME Group Stock Performance
CME opened at $191.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CME Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.
About CME Group
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CME Group (CME)
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.