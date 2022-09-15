Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $141.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

