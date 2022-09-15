Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.31 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $341.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.04. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

