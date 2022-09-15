Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $2.27 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average of $149.92. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.