Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $663,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Yum China were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Yum China by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $12,092,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Yum China by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $51.57 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

