Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amgen were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.13.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

