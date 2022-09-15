Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Purchases Shares of 8,190 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $81.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $100.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

