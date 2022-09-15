Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 91,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW opened at $114.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

