Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 4,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 853,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYXT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $227,208.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,616.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 16,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $200,019.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,616.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105. Company insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 139.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter worth $817,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

