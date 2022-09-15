DA Davidson Trims Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price to $9.50

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Redfin to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.58.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Performance

RDFN opened at $8.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $886.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. Redfin has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $3,168,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Redfin by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.