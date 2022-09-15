Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 55.0% in August

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKILY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 175,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,085. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

