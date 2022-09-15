Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the August 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $30.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

See Also

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.