Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.20. The stock had a trading volume of 197,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,805. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.81. The firm has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.