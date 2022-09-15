Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $281.74. The stock had a trading volume of 241,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.94 and a 200 day moving average of $269.81. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

