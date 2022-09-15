Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.