Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Papanek Julie Grant Sells 5,000 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $119,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,358 shares in the company, valued at $10,465,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Papanek Julie Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Papanek Julie Grant sold 2,600 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $52,000.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Papanek Julie Grant sold 1,242 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $24,840.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Papanek Julie Grant sold 1,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,227. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 491,803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,888,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

