Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Papanek Julie Grant Sells 5,000 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $119,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,358 shares in the company, valued at $10,465,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Papanek Julie Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 4th, Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Papanek Julie Grant sold 2,600 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $52,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 8th, Papanek Julie Grant sold 1,242 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $24,840.00.
  • On Friday, July 1st, Papanek Julie Grant sold 1,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,227. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 491,803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,888,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

