DDKoin (DDK) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

DDKoin (DDK) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $77,825.80 and approximately $296.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DDKoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007809 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004984 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012156 BTC.

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

