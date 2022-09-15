Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DCPH. Cowen initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %

DCPH opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.00. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 360,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,930,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 670,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

