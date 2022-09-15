Defender Capital LLC. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX)

Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,330 shares during the period. OncoCyte makes up 1.4% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned approximately 2.56% of OncoCyte worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OCX. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,427,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,650,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,427,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,650,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 333,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,883.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $65,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 846.58%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OncoCyte to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens lowered shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

