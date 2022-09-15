Defender Capital LLC. Has $669,000 Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Defender Capital LLC. lessened its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. American Well accounts for about 0.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 0.05% of American Well worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,761,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Well by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 43,120 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $96,472.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,095.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $96,472.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,095.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 50,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $216,507.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,752,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 847,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,677 over the last ninety days. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

AMWL opened at $4.09 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

