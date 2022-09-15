Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Down 7%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 14,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,187,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,454,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,421,000 after purchasing an additional 807,117 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,696,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after acquiring an additional 544,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

