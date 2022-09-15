DeRace Market Capitalization Achieves $17.99 Million (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. DeRace has a total market cap of $17.99 million and $273,445.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeRace has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeRace alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 970.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,266.49 or 0.11393925 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00834283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035309 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace launched on August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,370,000 coins. DeRace’s official website is www.derace.io. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeRace

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeRace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeRace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeRace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.