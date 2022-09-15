Desjardins Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$91.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOL. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.41.

Dollarama stock opened at C$76.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$78.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.82. Dollarama has a one year low of C$53.39 and a one year high of C$83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$22.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

In related news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

