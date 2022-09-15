Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 307,838 shares.The stock last traded at $7.77 and had previously closed at $7.68.

DESP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

The company has a market cap of $543.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.66 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 94.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

