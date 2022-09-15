Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price to $44.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 118,617 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 72,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

