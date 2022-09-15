Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price to $92.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MS opened at $87.18 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.