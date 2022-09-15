Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €210.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €210.00 ($214.29) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €172.35 ($175.87) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion and a PE ratio of 23.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €167.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €161.91. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 12-month high of €175.90 ($179.49).

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.