Dexioprotocol (DEXI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,328.00

Dexioprotocol (DEXI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Dexioprotocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dexioprotocol has a total market capitalization of $853,627.67 and $13,328.00 worth of Dexioprotocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dexioprotocol has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 490.4% against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.
Dexioprotocol Coin Profile
Dexioprotocol’s total supply is 355,760,696,019 coins and its circulating supply is 293,160,234,471 coins. Dexioprotocol’s official Twitter account is @dexioprotocol.
Dexioprotocol Coin Trading
