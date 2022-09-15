dHedge DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $209,389.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $209,389.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO launched on September 10th, 2020. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,915,079 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode.With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

