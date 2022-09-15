Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $29,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,316. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

