DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 54.6% Lower This Week

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 54.6% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $1.45 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

