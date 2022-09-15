Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 8,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 22,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HJEN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 712.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 91,064 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.