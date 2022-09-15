Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.58

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.58 and traded as low as C$7.39. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.43, with a volume of 981,569 shares.

Dividend 15 Split Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$716.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.58.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

Dividend 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.13%. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.19%.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

See Also

