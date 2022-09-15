Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Cut by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 4.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $38,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.85. The company had a trading volume of 98,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.76.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

