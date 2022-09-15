Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 130.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.85. 1,396,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,233. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

