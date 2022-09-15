Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$28.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.16 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.20 EPS.

DLTR stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.16. The company had a trading volume of 82,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,381. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after buying an additional 156,187 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

