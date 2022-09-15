Donald G. Basile Sells 5,680 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) Director Donald G. Basile sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $34,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,817,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,906,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CompoSecure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMPO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. 89,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
About CompoSecure
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
