Donald G. Basile Sells 5,680 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) Director Donald G. Basile sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $34,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,817,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,906,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. 89,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

About CompoSecure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.