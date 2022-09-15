DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $10.19

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $10.64. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 284 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDI has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.28 million and a PE ratio of 19.81.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

About DoubleDown Interactive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.