DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $10.19

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $10.64. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 284 shares traded.

DDI has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.28 million and a PE ratio of 19.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

