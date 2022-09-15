DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $10.19

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $10.64. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 284 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DDI has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 3.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.28 million and a PE ratio of 19.81.
Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive
About DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.