Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Dover by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 18.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 44,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

DOV opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

