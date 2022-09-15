Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Director Sells $225,330,000.00 in Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,510,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DRVN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 809,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,796. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.37 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 3,612.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

See Also

