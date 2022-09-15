Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Director Sells $225,330,000.00 in Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,510,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Driven Brands Stock Performance
Shares of DRVN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 809,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,796. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.37 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.