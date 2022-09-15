Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $16.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 6,962 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NAPA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Insider Activity at Duckhorn Portfolio

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.24.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

