Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.51. The stock had a trading volume of 109,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.78. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

