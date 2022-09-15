Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.30 million.

DLTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 167,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,833. The company has a market capitalization of $213.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.87. Duluth has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 65.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 96,789 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 36.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

