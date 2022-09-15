Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 90.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

DX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 28.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

