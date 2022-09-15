Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eastman Chemical also updated its Q3 guidance to ~$2.00 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $82.06. 28,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,504. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.79. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after buying an additional 206,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 41.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after buying an additional 165,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,317.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 159,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after buying an additional 123,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

