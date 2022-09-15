Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.00

Shares of Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.87), with a volume of 283821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.60 ($0.85).

Ediston Property Investment Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.03. The stock has a market cap of £152.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.29. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36.

Ediston Property Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

